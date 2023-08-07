Miles Kane reveals the advice from Paul Weller that changed his “soul”









Following the release of his new album One Man Band, Miles Kane has revealed the powerful advice he received from Paul Weller, explaining how it changed his “mind” and “soul”.

For Kane’s 2013 album, Don’t Forget Who You Are, he co-wrote three songs with Weller and also picked up some valuable words of wisdom from the sessions. Now, when he works with younger artists, he tells them the same advice that the former leader of the Style Council said to him.

During an interview with Patrick Kielty on BBC 5 Live, Kane disclosed: “The last two, three years I’ve started working with some younger artists whether this is supporting me on tour, and just helping them a bit. Or, giving them what I know, or maybe, the mistakes I’ve made and can pass on like an older brother.”

He continued: “I remember when I was their age in my mid-20s, and working with Paul Weller, who was one of my heroes. I remember some of the advice. When you’re young there’s a bit of an edge about you, and I was like, ‘This guy, he’s doing better than me and he’s robbing me off’. We were in the studio, and Paul said to me, ‘Don’t get jealous of the youth and don’t let that go, you’ve got to embrace the youth.'”

Kane added: “Something changed in my life, in my mind and my soul, in that moment because he’s my hero saying that to me, and I’m the kid. Now that I’m the older artist, not comparing myself to Paul Weller before anyone chirps in, and I’m working with younger artists, I’ve kind of passed on that knowledge, mantra and mindset that he gave me.”

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Far Out, Kane discussed the possibility of a third album by The Last Shadow Puppets, his project with Alex Turner. “Probably, if I was gonna bet on it, I’d say yeah,” he commented. “There are no plans to make it at the minute, but we’ve never planned anything out, so it just has to start when we write some tunes”.

In a four-star review of One Man Band, Far Out wrote: One Man Band sees a return to Kane’s signature guitar-infused energy, with big hooks and classic indie bangers. The record feels like everything Kane has been building up to – it’s urgent, and it’s sharp, with all of the charm of his previous albums but with an added flavour of home.