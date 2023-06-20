Miles Kane releases new single ‘The Wonder’









Songwriter Miles Kane has released new single, ‘The Wonder’, the third offering from his forthcoming album, One Man Band, which arrives on August 4th via Modern Sky Records.

Discussing the meaning of his latest track, the Liverpudlian musician explains: “‘The Wonder’ is about those moments in time when the mind wanders over a past relationship, and you feel that person’s presence again. The waves come and go as you sit alone and think about what has been.”

‘Baggio‘, the previous single to ‘The Wonder’, was released in May. In the song, Kane pays homage to the Italian footballing hero Roberto Baggio. “I was eight years old when I first saw Baggio on TV, it was during the 1994 World Cup,” Kane said of the track.

He continued: “I was taken back by his presence, his look and his talent. It was the first time I’d seen a man look so different and unique. Seeing Baggio led me to be obsessed with that Italian football team for many years. They made me want to grow my hair, and I think that was the start of me getting obsessed with clothes, fashion and all things Italian. It was the start of me wanting to grow into who I am today.”

Discussing One Man Band, Kane said: “Making the album back in Liverpool with my family really helped to bring this out of me. We left no stone unturned. Sometimes you have to go backwards to go forwards, and this album helped me rediscover why I picked up a guitar in the first place. This album is like a brand new, yet somehow familiar leather jacket. A comforting melting pot of all the music that has inspired and continues to inspire me every day.”

To celebrate the release of his new album, Miles Kane will embark on a run of headline shows this year. He will play Stoke, Sheffield, Norwich and London before wrapping up in Liverpool on August 11th at Hangar 34. Tickets are on sale now.

Listen to ‘The Wonder’ below.