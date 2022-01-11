Miles Kane announces pop-up chicken shop in London









Miles Kane has announced plans to open a pop-up chicken shop in London. Dubbed ‘Kane’s Crispy Chicken Wings’, the shop will open for business on January 21st, to coincide with his new album Change The Show.

Kane will temporarily take over Randy’s Wing Bar in Hackney, with tickets that include a live performance from Kane, priced at £15. You can preorder them from his website here.

In a statement, Kane said: “The wings will be cooked and served by yours truly and my good friend Big Lew using my very own Buffalo sauce which I worked on with Randy’s Wing Bar. I’ll also be doing an acoustic performance of songs from my new album along with some old favourites.”

Yesterday, January 10th, Kane also announced that he’s rescheduling his upcoming UK tour to later in the year due to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases. He explained: “For the safety of my fans, band and crew, it felt right that we move the dates. I’ll be back on the road in May and I can’t wait to see you all. Tickets remain valid for the new dates.”

Currently, Kane has released four singles from Change The Show. They are ‘See Ya When I See Ya’, ‘Caroline’, ‘Don’t Let It Get You Down’ and ‘Nothing’s Ever Gonna Be Good Enough’ featuring soul singer Corinne Bailey Rae.

Of ‘Nothing’s Ever Gonna Be Good Enough’, Kane said: “I love the back and forth between us.” He continued: “I wanted an Ike and Tina vibe, not a gratuitous guest. Unfortunately, we had to record it remotely, but we’ll perform it on stage together, I’m sure.” Rae added,” I love this song and can’t get it out of my head. So pleased to be on it with my dear friend Miles.”

Listen to ‘Nothing’s Ever Gonna Be Good Enough’ below.