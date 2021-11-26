Miles Kane recruits Corinne Bailey Rae for new single 'Nothing's Ever Gonna Be Good Enough'









Miles Kane and Corrine Bailey Rae - 'Nothing's Ever Gonna Be Good Enough' 8

Miles Kane has shared his soulful new single, ‘Nothing’s Ever Gonna Be Good Enough’, and he has called in Corrine Bailey Rae for a helping hand.

The expressive cut is the latest release from Kane’s upcoming fourth solo album, Change The Show, which arrives on January 21st. On the track, the Last Shadow Puppet leans into his jazzier leanings which he has shown glimmerings of throughout his career, but not on this scale.

‘Nothing’s Ever Gonna Be Good Enough’ is less of a feature of Bailey Rae but a combined effort from the two. Their friendship means that despite creating the song remotely, their natural chemistry still bleeds into the recording.

Kane’s voice shines when it’s juxtaposed with a female voice like he recently showed on ‘Dealer’ with Lana Del Rey. Although atmospherically, this new track is much livelier, Bailey Rae similarly unlocks another dimension to his sound.

“I love the back and forth between us,” Miles says off the track. “I wanted an Ike and Tina vibe, not a gratuitous guest. Unfortunately, we had to record it remotely, but we’ll perform it on stage together, I’m sure.” Corinne adds,” I love this song and can’t get it out of my head. So pleased to be on it with my dear friend Miles.”

Meanwhile, speaking on the forthcoming album, Kane recently said: “I listened back to the lyrics and realised they were right. I could front it out and pretend the stories are about someone else, but what’s the point? These are the most honest songs I’ve ever written. The album is me, as I am now. Old, apparently.

“I moved to Bethnal Green and came back down to earth. Visually, it’s a world away from L.A. I felt like a kid going home to me mam’s – comfortable, content, with my old drive back. That had a big impact on my writing, plus it helped me as a person. Suddenly, I could see what’s important.”

Keep your eyes peeled on Far Out for an exclusive interview with Miles Kane coming soon, but, for now, enjoy ‘Nothing’s Ever Gonna Be Good Enough’.