Mike Skinner says AI will “force humans to be a bit more bonkers” 









While promoting his upcoming album, The Darker The Shadow, The Brighter The Light, The Streets’ Mike Skinner has suggested the increasing use of artificial intelligence will force humans to become more creative.

“AI will make human creativity so much weirder because in order to stand out against that you won’t be able to copy anything,” Skinner told AFP in Paris. “It will force humans to be a bit more bonkers and a bit more avant-garde,” he concluded.

Despite Skinner’s optimism, other artists have expressed their concerns about the use of AI within the art form. Hozier recently stated that he would be prepared to strike over the issue, while Queen guitarist Brian May suggested it could cause evil.

UK Music have called on the government to address the issue, stating, “It’s vital that we do not allow some AI firms to crush the human creativity that is the beating heart and soul of our world-leading music industry.”

On the topic of technology in the music industry, Skinner previously claimed it has made it more accessible for people to become an artist.

“Anyone can really do it. I think young people are really good at it – they’re almost better at it, because it’s really clear to them what they want and what they don’t like,” Skinner told Channel 4 News. He added: “You have to be judgemental, I think, to make good art. You have to be like ‘that’s good, that’s not good’ and you are that when you’re 21.”

Skinner’s new album, The Darker The Shadow, The Brighter The Light, is set for release on October 20th. It marks the first full-length record by The Streets in over a decade, since the release of 2011’s Computers and Blues.

The album is accompanied by a feature film of the same name, directed by Skinner.