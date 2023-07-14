The Streets’ Mike Skinner claims “anyone” can make music with modern technology









The Streets’ Mike Skinner has praised modern technology for making it more accessible to become an artist, claiming “anyone can really do it”.

Skinner, who recently announced the release of his directorial debut The Darker The Shadow, The Brighter The Light and a new companion album by The Streets, was speaking about on Channel 4 News. “Music is quite easy to do, really, particularly now,” he commented.

“Anyone can really do it. I think young people are really good at it – they’re almost better at it, because it’s really clear to them what they want and what they don’t like,” Skinner claimed. He added: “You have to be judgemental, I think, to make good art. You have to be like ‘that’s good, that’s not good’ and you are that when you’re 21.”

During the interview, Skinner also discussed the upcoming film, which has been in the works for several years. “It’s basically a film with a load of Streets music telling you about what I’m thinking,” the Birmingham native says of the plot.

Speaking about the project in an earlier statement, Skinner said: “It has been seven long years working on this film and album. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and after dipping my toe in with some shorts and music videos, I felt I was ready. I tried to go the traditional route for a bit, but it’s always served me better to follow my instincts and just get on with it myself, so I’ve directed it, acted in it, edited, sound mixed, funded, produced it all as well as written it.”

He continued: “The album doesn’t exist without it. Ultimately it’s all the fruits of a decade on the DJ circuit, watching people in clubs and back rooms, testing out beats and basslines to see what connected – and putting it all together into The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light”.

Additionally, The Streets have announced details of an autumn tour of the United Kingdom which concludes with a performance at London’s Alexandra Palace on November 16th. There is currently no release date for the film but the album will be released on October 20th.

Listen to new single ‘Troubled Waters’ below.