Mike Rutherford admits the final Genesis concert was “bizarre”









Genesis guitarist Mike Rutherford has described the band’s final concert at London’s O2 Arena on March 26th, 2022, as a “bizarre” experience.

The band reunited for a tour which began towards the end of 2021 and concluded with three sold-out shows in London. In a recent interview with Classic Rock, Rutherford admitted he began to feel “emotional” during their final performance. He continued: “It was nice afterwards when everybody, including Peter [Gabriel] and Richard McPhail [tour manager from the seventies], were together in the dressing room. Apart from that we kept backstage closed off.”

Rutherford added: “But the actual show felt bizarre. I was kind of okay until I saw on my setlist that there were just four songs left. Seeing that in print made me emotional, but having got through all of the problems with Covid, it felt very good to see things through.”

Last month, Rutherford discussed the ongoing health struggles of Genesis bandmate Phil Collins. He told BBC Breakfast: “As you know, Phil is a bit…he’s much more immobile than he used to be, which is a shame, but at the tour, he was in good spirits. He’s fine now at home, enjoying life. He’s worked so hard over the years. I think he’s enjoying his time at home”.

During the group’s most recent run of dates, Collins was seen using a walking stick to assist his mobility.