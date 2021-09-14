Mike Patton pulls out of Faith No More tour amid mental health issues







American singer Mike Patton has cancelled tour dates with his two most famous bands, Faith No More and Mr. Bungle, due to mental health problems.

“Sorry to report that due to mental health reasons, I cannot continue with the currently scheduled Faith No More and Mr. Bungle dates,” Patton posted to social media. “I have issues that were exacerbated by the pandemic that are challenging me right now. I don’t feel I can give what I should at this point and I am not going to give anything less than 100 per cent. I am sorry to our fans and hope to make it up to you soon.”

“The bands’ support me in this decision and we look forward to working through this in a healthy way,” Patton concludes. Faith No More had twelve US tour dates planned for the fall of 2021, including appearances at Riot Fest and a two-night stand at the Banc Of California soccer stadium in Los Angeles. Mr. Bungle were scheduled to play two dates, including their own appearance at Riot Fest and a show at the Radius in Chicago two nights before.

“To say that we feel shattered by these cancellations would be a complete understatement,” the members of Faith No More have shared in their own statement. “It has been a real challenge to return to this music after a five year absence, but we have been working hard for a few months now, and these last few rehearsals left no doubt that we were back to top form, which makes this statement very difficult to write.”

“And yet in spite of all this, we have a family member who needs help. We believe that forging ahead with these dates would have had a profoundly destructive effect on Mike, whose value to us as a brother means more to us than his job as singer. He can count on our 100% support to do what he needs to do to get things right. Just as we also ask for your support right now,” the members conclude.

The statements from both Patton and the members of Faith No More are down below.

Comments