The Smiths’ Mike Joyce pays tribute to Andy Rourke on BBC Breakfast









On 19th May 2023, The Smiths‘ bassist Andy Rourke passed away, aged 59. According to a statement posted by his ex-bandmate Johnny Marr, Rourke had faced “a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer.”

Since his death was announced, countless musicians and fans have paid tribute to the bassist, who rose to prominence in the early 1980s as a member of one of the most influential indie rock bands ever.

Mike Joyce, the band’s drummer, appeared on BBC Breakfast on Sunday (21st May) to discuss Rourke’s legacy. He said, “I don’t think Andy realised just how good a bass player he was. I don’t think Andy ever really embraced just how momentous his contribution towards music is.”

He continued, “I don’t think he ever grasped that and realised that. He was such a self-effacing character, he never saw himself as a great bass player because it was so effortless for him and so easy for him. He just put the bass on and magic would happen.”

The drummer also revealed that he visited Rourke in New York back in February: “I wanted to see him. He’s not very good on texting, he’s not very good on Skype and what have you … I wanted to see him face-to-face and say hello and see how he was doing. It was great to see him, it was lovely.”

“Regardless of how long it’s been since we’ve seen each other, every time we meet up, it’s as though it was yesterday,” he added.