Johnny Marr pens candid tribute to Andy Rourke on Instagram









It was announced today that the bass player of The Smiths, Andy Rourke, has passed away aged 59, following a long battle with pancreatic cancer. The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr broke the news and has now shared an extended tribute to his old bandmate and school friend on Instagram.

Marr starts: “Andy and I met as schoolboys in 1975. We were best friends, going everywhere together. When we were fifteen I moved into his house with him and his three brothers and I soon came to realise that my mate was one of those rare people that absolutely no one doesn’t like.”

Continuing: “Andy and I spent all our time studying music, having fun, and working on becoming the best musicians we could possibly be. Back then Andy was a guitar player and a good one at that, but it was when he picked up the bass that he would find his true calling and his singular talent would flourish.”

Writing elsewhere: “We maintained our friendship over the years, no matter where we were or what was happening and it is a matter of personal pride as well as sadness that the last time Andy played on stage was with me and my band at Maddison Square Garden in September 2022. It was a special moment that we shared with my family and his wife and soul mate Francesca.”

“Andy will always be remembered, as a kind and beautiful soul by everyone who knew him, and as a supremely gifted musician by people who love music. Well done Andy. We’ll miss you brother. Johnny x.” Tributes continue to pour in for Andy Rourke at the time of writing.

