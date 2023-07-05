Mick Mars claims Mötley Crüe refused to speak to him during 2022 tour









Ever since his departure from Mötley Crüe, guitarist Mick Mars has opened up about how he felt towards the end of his time in the band. As the group moved on with their touring schedule and a possible new album, Mars has explained that he hasn’t had a lot of communication with his former bandmates.

Talking about the tour, Mars explained that he felt ostracised from the rest of the group, saying, “A lot of the time it felt like I was just playing by myself. You know how you can be in a crowd of people and still feel alone? That’s how I felt that whole tour. I felt used, sad, and inferior”.

In 2022, the hair metal band announced that they were parting ways with Mick Mars due to his struggles with bone disease. Since then, Mötley Crüe have used John 5 as their new guitarist, having turned in time with Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie.

This comes after Mars made various comments questioning whether bassist Nikki Sixx was playing to backing tracks live, stating, “I’ve been with him a long time, and I got fan-based film of him thrusting his arms in the air and stuff when there’s a bass line playing. I’m absolutely positive he wasn’t playing live bass”.

Although Mars was vocal about how his expulsion was handled, the rest of the band have been working on new material. After retiring from the road back in the 2010s, Sixx has said that a new album is close to completion as well.

In spite of Mars’s comments, Sixx has been vocal about his former bandmate being misled and remembering helping him through a lot of his health problems, saying, “We’ve always been really supportive of Mick no matter what Mick was going through”.

Despite his efforts to make amends, Mars insists that he doesn’t feel the need to talk to the rest of Mötley Crüe again, continuing, “I think all of us would be OK with that,” Mars says. “And I don’t just mean me with them. I mean them with each other. I don’t plan on having a funeral. If I did, I think maybe they’d show up for that just out of courtesy”.