The Mick Jagger solo album that Keith Richards hated









Even though Mick Jagger rose to prominence as the lead singer of The Rolling Stones, his success as a solo artist is undeniable, with the most obvious example being ‘Dancing in the Street’, the song he recorded in collaboration with David Bowie, along with its accompanying iconic music video.

However, whilst Jagger accrued a widespread loyal following, his fellow artist and band member Keith Richards believed that he was nothing without The Rolling Stones. In fact, Richards didn’t think much of his solo work at all and even went so far as to express his hatred for one of his albums.

In 2001, Jagger released his fourth solo album Goddess in the Doorway. It generally garnered positive reviews from critics and fans and achieved modest success in the charts, reaching number 39 on the US Billboard 200 and number 44 on the UK Albums chart. For the project, Jagger also enlisted help from many esteemed names in the business, including Lenny Kravitz, Bono, Pete Townsend, and Rob Thomas.

However, despite achieving minor success, Richards himself wasn’t even a fraction of a fan, openly admitting his disdain for the entire album: “What, Dog S*** in the Doorway?” Richards said in a 2002 interview with Guitar World. “I listened to three tracks and gave up on it. Sometimes you wonder. With the Stones, he’s great. It’s best to keep him on a short leash.”

When Jagger released his first solo album, She’s the Boss, in 1985, his relationship with Richards was already rocky, and The Rolling Stones were said to be on the verge of breaking up. At the time, Richards claimed that Jagger was relevant when he was in the band but wasn’t cared about as a soloist. “I think that everybody – with the possible exception of Mick himself – has learned the lesson that Mick Jagger’s really good when he’s with the Rolling Stones,” Richards said. “But when he ain’t, I don’t think anybody gives a fuckin’ toss. Whether he gets the message or not. Obviously, he does. Otherwise, he wouldn’t be on this project.”

At the same time, whilst not being the most conventional relationship, Richards has always spoken highly of his friendship with Jagger, stating that its unusual nature is what makes it special: “Yeah. It’s a true friendship when you can bash somebody over the head and not be told, ‘You’re not my friend anymore.’ That’s a true friendship,” Richards said. “You put up with each other’s bitching. People will think we’re having these huge arguments and say, ‘Oh, will they split up?’ But it’s our way of working, you know? He’s my wife. And he’ll say the same thing about me: ‘Yeah, he’s my wife.'”

Despite not having the same success as The Rolling Stones, Jagger has unquestionably had a successful career as a solo artist, having released four solo albums and several singles, which have all performed well on the charts. None of his albums have ever reached number one, though, but still: She’s the Boss peaked at number six in the UK and the US, while Wandering Spirit hit number 11.

Of course, Jagger has also become an iconic figure in his own right on account of his charismatic dance moves, interactions with the audience, and ability to command attention when performing live. As both a solo artist and an integral part of The Rolling Stones, he has contributed significantly to shaping the image and sound of rock music and the global music scene as a whole.