Mick Jagger releases 'Slow Horses' theme 'Strange Game'









Mick Jagger and Daniel Pemberton - 'Strange Game' 7.1

The Rolling Stones frontman, Mick Jagger, has released the swaggering new solo track ‘Strange Game’. A highly stylised piece that perfectly conveys the intrigue of the TV thriller it was written for, Slow Horses, you’d be forgiven for thinking this is Mick Jagger in his prime who’s singing, and not his 78-year-old counterpart.

It’s surprisingly good and sits somewhere between the mood of a Nick Cave track and one of the more atmospheric soundtracks that Ennio Morricone conceived, such as ‘Bambole‘.

Fittingly, the song is the theme tune to the new Apple Original TV series, Slow Horses, and the first two episodes have landed on Apple TV+ today (April 1st). The iconic frontman of The Rolling Stones co-wrote the piece alongside celebrated film composer Daniel Pemberton.

On Monday (March 28th), Jagger first announced the song, by Tweeting: “I’ve been working on a fun project with the composer Daniel Pemberton… look out for it coming soon!” However, little did we know that this surprise would come so quickly.

Pemberton explained in a statement: “Working with Mick Jagger has been one of the most exciting collaborations of my professional career. I think we have managed to create an incredibly unique and original titles theme and I cannot wait for the rest of the world to hear it.”

The track has been described as a “poignant, moodily strutting theme tune”, “underpinned by Jagger’s powerful and eery vocals”. Adding to the song’s mystery, it references elements of the show’s storylines, imbuing it with a similar level of intrigue, setting the scene perfectly.

“We always wanted a song to set the tone for the show and there was only ever one name in my mind – Mick Jagger. Hearing the track for the first time was utterly thrilling”, director James Hawes said. “Mick’s lyrics and performance have totally nailed the mood of Slow Horses, with all the humour and swagger I dreamed of.”

Slow Horses stars Gary Oldman and is based on the acclaimed series of books by Mick Herron. The cast is also made up of other lauded actors such as Kristen Scott Thomas, Jonathan Pryce, Olivia Cook and Jack Lowden.

“The show follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 – Slough House on the outskirts of London,” an offical description reads. “Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes.”

The track nor TV show are not to be missed. So if you’re looking for something to warm your cockles on this surprisingly cold weekend, why not delve into the world of Slow Horses, and treat yourself to the marvellous soundtrack from Mick Jagger?

I’ve been working on a fun project with the composer Daniel Pemberton… look out for it coming soon! pic.twitter.com/HmabUlwZJ2 — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 28, 2022

Listen to ‘Strange Game’ below.