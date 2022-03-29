Mick Jagger is set to release new solo track ‘Strange Game’









The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has announced that his new “moodily strutting” solo track, ‘Strange Game’, is set to arrive later this week.

The new song will serve as the theme tune for the new Apple TV Original series Slow Horses, the first two episodes of which will arrive through Apple TV+ on Friday, April 1st. Jagger wrote the new track with the help of Academy Award-nominated film composer Daniel Pemberton.

In a teaser about the upcoming collaboration, Jagger tweeted: “I’ve been working on a fun project with the composer Daniel Pemberton… look out for it coming soon”.

Pemberton, meanwhile, said in a statement: “Working with Mick Jagger has been one of the most exciting collaborations of my professional career. I think we have managed to create an incredibly unique and original titles theme and I cannot wait for the rest of the world to hear it.”

James Hawes, the director of Slow Horses added: “We always wanted a song to set the tone for the show, and there was only ever one name in my mind – Mick Jagger. Hearing the track for the first time was utterly thrilling. Mick’s lyrics and performance have totally nailed the mood of Slow Horses, with all the humour and swagger I dreamed of.”

‘Strange Game’ has been described in a press statement as a “poignant, moodily strutting theme tune” that is “underpinned by Jagger’s powerful and eery vocals”. The single also references elements of the TV show’s original score and its multiple narratives.

The song is scheduled for release on Friday, April 1stm via Polydor/Universal Music, along with the arrival of Slow Horses. The new TV show stars Academy Award-winning actor Gary Oldman and is based on a series of novels by British author Mick Herron.

“The show follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 – Slough House on the outskirts of London,” a description reads. “Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes.”

The six-part series also stars Olivia Cook, Jack Lowden, Kristen Scott Thomas and Jonathan Pryce. You can see the official trailer for Slow Horses below.

I’ve been working on a fun project with the composer Daniel Pemberton… look out for it coming soon! pic.twitter.com/HmabUlwZJ2 — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 28, 2022