Mick Jagger on Harry Styles: "A superficial resemblance to my younger self"









Harry Styles has had many influences over the course of his music journey, having cited the likes of Fleetwood Mac, Pink Floyd and the Beatles as primary sources of inspiration. Styles has also revealed that he has always been a fan of the artistry of Mick Jagger as well as his incredible impact on the frameworks of popular culture.

During one interview, Styles claimed that watching the Rolling Stones perform has always been an extremely magical experience for him. Talking about his experiences and the feelings that the band evokes in him, Styles added: “When I look at them, I don’t know what it is, but it’s this, this something special.”

On a previous occasion, the legendary rockstar had positive things to say about the trajectory of Styles: “He’s got it going on. I know him, he comes to see me in lots of shows and yeah, I can see [my] influence [on him]. But I don’t say anything to him, I just tell him he looks nice. I like him. He’s very decent.”

Despite the fact that Jagger insisted that the two have “an easy relationship”, he pointed out that the similarities between the two were just superficial. According to Jagger, the media has played up their musical resemblances since he believes that Styles neither has his voice nor his iconic stage presence.

“I mean, I used to wear a lot more eye make-up than him. Come on, I was much more androgynous,” Jagger said, while addressing his influence on Harry Styles. “And he doesn’t have a voice like mine or move on stage like me; he just has a superficial resemblance to my younger self, which is fine — he can’t help that.”