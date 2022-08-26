Mick Jagger named his favourite TV shows of all time









Mick Jagger is primarily known for his pioneering achievements as the frontman of The Rolling Stones, but his career extends beyond the realm of music. Over the years, Jagger has also made multiple appearances in various cinematic productions, from Performance to the 2019 crime thriller The Burnt Orange Heresy.

While Performance became a true cult classic, some of Jagger’s other film outings have been lacklustre. The 1970 avant-garde crime thriller was directed by visionaries like Nicolas Roeg and Donald Cammell. Due to its explicit treatment of its subject matter, it was even referred to as “the most disgusting film” ever made.

Recently, Jagger was involved in the production of a brand new TV show titled Slow Horses, where he wrote and performed the title track. The series belongs to the spy thriller genre, and it revolves around an MI5 officer who is relegated to a tedious desk job after he makes a mess out of a training mission.

In an interview, Jagger commented: “It’s a quite popular series of books, so I knew what it was about. I knew the vibe really well, so as soon as (composer Daniel Pemberton) sent the track to me, I just dashed off a few pages of notes of what I thought it was about. It came very, very quickly, which is always a good sign.”

Jagger has expressed his admiration for various films and TV shows throughout his career, but there are a handful of works which he considers to be among his personal favourites. If you’re interested in adding them to your watchlist, we have listed the selection of Jagger’s favourite TV productions for you.

Check out the full list below.

Mick Jagger’s favourite TV shows:

Boardwalk Empire (2010 – 2014)

Breaking Bad (2008 – 2013)

The Sopranos (1999 – 2007)

While Breaking Bad and The Sopranos can be found on almost everybody’s list of top picks, Jagger’s selection of Boardwalk Empire is a more interesting one. A Prohibition-era crime drama, this was the project that brought Martin Scorsese back to television.

Scorsese said: “It’s about how it resonates today, not only in America, but around the world. Alcohol decimated the working class and so many people. It’s also about how those characters or people like that interacted with the world, at that time.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.