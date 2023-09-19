Mick Jagger explains how he wrote The Rolling Stones’ single ‘Angry’









The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has broken down the band’s new single ‘Angry’ and explained how the song was created.

The comeback single was shared earlier this month and is set to feature on The Stones’ forthcoming album Hackney Diamonds, set for release on October 20th. As of yet, ‘Angry’ remains the only song to have been released from the upcoming LP and arrived with a promotional video featuring Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney.

Now, in a new interview on Q with Tom Power, Jagger said of the track: “I was in the Caribbean on my own, and started playing that riff which I had in my head before I was playing it on the guitar. Then I was playing it to a drum machine, so it’s just a really simple beat, and it’s almost the same as what we’ve got, although Steve (Jordan) plays it a lot more interestingly than the machine, but it’s the same idea.”

Jagger continued: “Then, Keith and I went to Jamaica with Steve and Matt. We ran through it, Keith said, ‘I love it’, and put his own thing on it. That was one that was really easy to come together, and those sometimes feel really good when they come together that quickly, and everyone falls in on their parts.”

“I had to work on the vocals and had to make it more exciting as it goes on to change the vocal lines and stuff,” he added.

Meanwhile, in another recent interview, Jagger discussed the band’s upcoming collaboration with Paul McCarton on the Hackney Diamonds track ‘Bite My Head Off’.

The frontman remarked: “I didn’t know what song to do. Should we do ‘Depending on You,’ like a ballad? Or something else? And Andy said, ‘Well, let’s try him on your punk song, on “Bite My Head Off.”‘ Paul seemed very happy to play in a band where he didn’t have all the responsibility; he was just the bass player. And he really rocked out. He fitted straight in. It was like we’d been playing with him for years. It was a really good feeling.”

Guitarist Ronnie Wood also explained how McCartney was thrilled to appear on a track with The Rolling Stones, recalling: “Paul said to me, ‘Can you believe, here we are in the studio together?’ He said, ‘I have a dream come true: I’m playing with the Rolling Stones. And guess who is producing? Andrew, like we said.’ He was loving it, like a kid in a toy shop.”

Watch the new interview with Jagger below.