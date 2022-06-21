Mick Jagger confirms his return to touring with The Rolling Stones









The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has said that he’s ready to resume the band’s UK and European tour after recently testing positive for Covid-19.

Last week, The Stones were forced to postpone their concert dates in Amsterdam, Netherlands and Bern, Switzerland, due to Jagger’s illness. The Amsterdam date has since been rescheduled to next month, but unfortunately, the Swiss gig has now been cancelled following rescheduling difficulties.

The Stones have now confirmed that their SIXTY tour would resume as planned in Milan, Italy, tomorrow tonight (June 21st). Back to full health, Jagger has now shared a short video message in which he thanked the band’s fans for their ongoing support.

“Hi everyone, thanks so much for all your lovely messages – I really appreciate them,” he said. “I’m sorry for the inconvenience about the shows. But we’ll be on stage in Milan on Tuesday – see you there.”

To coincide with Jagger’s message, the band’s Twitter account assured fans that the frontman was “doing great” following his brush with Covid-19. Jagger himself told followers last Wednesday that he was “feeling much better”.

This Saturday (June 25th), The Rolling Stones are set to return to the UK to play the first of two shows at London’s BST Hyde Park. The second date will take place on July 3rd.

It’s a weekend for the legends as Elton John is scheduled to hit Hyde Park this Friday while Paul McCartney readies himself for his highly anticipated return to Glastonbury on Saturday evening. With the disruption expected from train strikes this weekend, there have been rising concerns about traffic issues in the south of the country.

See The Rolling Stones’ upcoming UK and European tour dates below.

The Rolling Stones tour dates:

June 2022

21st – San Siro Stadium, Milan, Italy

25th – American Express presents BST Hyde Park, London

July 2022

3rd – American Express presents BST Hyde Park, London

7th – Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands [rescheduled date]

11th – King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium

15th – Ernst Happel Stadium, Vienna, Austria

19th – Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France

23rd – Hippodrome Paris, Paris, France

27th – Veltins Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany

31st – Friends Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

See you tomorrow in Milan! pic.twitter.com/LCjKBhY8Gq — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) June 20, 2022