Mick Jagger and his brother appear in the video for ‘Anyone Seen My Heart’







Being the younger brother of an international megastar can’t be an easy position to find yourself in, but Chris Jagger has certainly tried to make a fist of stealing his brother’s sizeable spotlight.

On this occasion, however, rather than trying to usurp the star, he has, in fact, joined him for a performance in the music video for his latest track ‘Anyone Seen My Heart’ taken from Chirs’ latest album Mixing Up The Medicine.

Chris Jagger said of the track: “I found this obscure poet called Thomas Beddoes. I was reading this book by Ezra Pound, and he mentioned Beddoes. I found this book of his called Death’s Jest Book, in which he wrote these kinds of weird plays.”

Continuing: “He was a poet from Bristol, and his father knew Shelley, so he was coming in just after the Romantic poets. He was an alcoholic and he committed suicide by poisoning himself in Basel in 1849. He was only 45. I read some of his verse and took them and put them to music.”

The video of ‘Anyone Seen My Heart’ sees the brothers sat at Chris’ home working on the jazzy number while listening to records for inspiration before embarking on a performance of the track.

You can check out the video below.

Comments