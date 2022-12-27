The hilarious reason Mick Jagger asked Liam Gallagher to leave his house









The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger is famous for his outlandish parties, but on one occasion, Liam Gallagher completely misjudged the atmosphere and found himself thrown onto the streets. Judging from Gallagher’s memory of the evening, it doesn’t sound like the only time he found himself in this situation.

When Oasis arrived on the scene, Jagger was initially sceptical about the Gallagher brothers and had some harsh words to say about the band. However, in recent years, Liam Gallagher has supported The Rolling Stones as a solo act, which suggests Jagger has changed his thoughts on their music and has come to enjoy the Britpop icons.

During an interview with Absolute Radio in 2010, Jagger slated Oasis’ live show. “Well, that’s what they do, they don’t move – that doesn’t mean to say they don’t connect – they do connect sometimes, sometimes they’re not always good ways,” he explained.

Jagger continued: “What was that famous story when they were in New York, and they didn’t think the New York audience was loud enough, and they said something like ‘You’re rubbish’ or something, ‘New York, you’re a load of crap’ or something like that – which is not what you do anywhere really, especially in New York.”

As frontmen, Jagger and Gallagher are polar opposites. If you watch the Mancunian live, he will not pull out any dance moves. However, the vocalist is equally equipped to whip up hysteria at concerts in a similar vein as The Stones leader, even if their methods are incomparable.

While he’s more stone-faced on stage than Jagger, when Gallagher was invited to The Rolling Stones singer’s house, he proved himself to be a true party starter. Unfortunately, nobody else at Jagger’s abode was in the mood, and he was evicted from the premises.

In 2017, Gallagher told NME: “And Jagger? I went to his house once, in Richmond. Got invited there. Dunno why. I remember getting out of the car and I’d had a pill, I went into the house and I was thinking, ‘that wasn’t a good idea’. There was no music on and I remember coming down the stairs, a bit late, and I was coming up, and I was stood at the end of the stairs, tutting, going ‘where the fuck have you been?’ and ‘where’s the tunes?'”

He confessed: “I think I might have got asked to leave again, as usual. But the Stones, as much as The Beatles were great, The Stones were the ultimate rock n’ roll band as far as I’m concerned. The Beatles were like wizards, where the Stones were the boys, man.”

Despite getting kicked out of Jagger’s house, Gallagher doesn’t seemingly hold a grudge toward The Rolling Stones frontman and understood it was probably best he found a more pill-friendly environment than a dinner party.