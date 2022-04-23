Mick Jagger praises young artists bringing life to rock









“Please allow me to introduce myself, I’m a man of wealth and taste,” Mick Jagger once sang. Now, however, he has credited Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly as the two artists of this generation bringing life to rock music.

Appearing on the Swedish radio station P4, the 78-year-old Rolling Stones frontman, declared: “In rock music you need energy and there have not been a lot of new rock singers around. Now there are a few.”

However, two artists he credited with the rise of rock music in recent times proved to be controversial choices given that they seem to sit outside of the genre. “You have Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly,” he said.

Continuing: “That kind of post-punk vibe makes me think there is still a bit of life in rock and roll.” And there is life in Jagger too, as he quickly added regarding his own contributions, “I am not planning it to be the last tour.”

The band are due to hit the road again very soon, and even though the members are all approaching 80, Jagger says there is life in them yet. “I love being on tour,” he said, “I don’t think I would do it if I did not enjoy it.”

The band’s European SIXTY tour is set to begin this June with a show at Atletico Madrid’s stadium in Spain.

