Mick Fleetwood's 'Rumours' wooden balls auctioned for $128,000









A Fleetwood Mac fan has purchased Mick Fleetwood’s balls. Sorry, not those balls. We mean the wooden pair hanging between the legendary musician’s legs on the cover of Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours album. The fan was clearly in admiration of the pretend knackers as they were willing to pay $128,000 for the pair at auction.

The balls were among several pieces of Fleetwood Mac collector’s items that were up for auction in Beverley Hills last weekend after the sad passing of long-serving band member Christine McVie on November 30th. Julien’s Auctions had hosted the sale, and a number of instruments, items of clothing and personal memorabilia were given to the highest bidders.

Amongst the sales were a couple of McVie’s keyboards and organs that had been toured with, as well as a dress designed by Thea Porter that McVie had worn on stage around 1971 that sold for $31,250. The dress that she had worn for the Rumours back cover photoshoot also sold for $56,250.

In addition to McVie’s items, Mick Fleetwood also saw a number of his personal items sold, including a number of signed drumheads, a Stevie Nicks-crafted top hat and even his 1998 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame trophy. None were as valuable as his balls, though. All the proceeds from the auction went to the charity MusiCares.

Fleetwood had recently shared a touching statement about McVie following her tragic death. He wrote online, “My dear sweet friend Christine McVie has taken to flight.. and left us earthbound folks to listen to bated breath to the sounds of that ‘song bird’… Reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us. Part of my heart has flown away today. I will miss everything about you.”