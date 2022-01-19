Mick Fleetwood to work on a TV series









Fleetwood Mac founder Mick Fleetwood has agreed to executive produce a television series, Variety has announced. Fleetwood will also contribute music to the show which is set to be produced by Fox.

The show will be called 13 Songs and will be based on a terminally ill rock star trying to make peace in their environment before taking that next fundamental step. The 13 Songs in question relates to the number of compositions they wish to leave behind him as a farewell to their fans.

Fleetwood has been involved with Fleetwood Mac since the 1960s. Like mainstay John McVie, he performed on the band’s bluesier work, before entering into more pop tinted territories in the 1970s. Fleetwood commemorated bandmate Peter Green with a concert held on 25th February 2020 at the London, Palladium. Bill Wyman, Noel Gallagher and David Gilmour were among the musicians that performed on the night.

In a revealing interview, the drummer said the band’s success impacted the personal lives of the individual members. “One wonders if it wasn’t for Fleetwood Mac, John and Chris probably wouldn’t have broken up,” he told Classic Rock. “But we had incredible times, even when everyone was broken up. Lindsey would say that none of us got the chance to mourn the break-up. Which was very true. And I think eventually that came back to haunt the relationships. But musically there was huge loyalty. It wasn’t about ‘Let’s make lots of money’. There was a real passion, that this was not going to stop what we were doing.”

Music has always been Fleetwood’s primary endeavour, but he has also appeared onscreen in a variety of acting roles. He features in 1980’s action feature, The Running Man, acting across from Austrian heartthrob Arnold Schwarzenegger. As if making a nod to his true self, Fleetwood’s character says, “You’re one of the cops who burned my songs and threw my friends in jail.” He later portrayed an alien in an episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation.

In 1989, Fleetwood agreed to co-host the Brit Awards with Samantha Fox. To her embarrassment, Fox introduced Culture Club vocalist Boy George as the Four Tops. It was the last Brit Awards ceremony to be broadcast live until 2007.

