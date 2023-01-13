Mick Fleetwood shares touching eulogy for Christine McVie









Following the passing of Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie in November, a memorial service took place on Monday, January 9th. The service was held at Little Beach House in Malibu, California, and saw Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks reunite to honour their late bandmate.

McVie died on November 30th, 2022, after a short illness. She joined the band in 1970 and made Future Games, her first record, the following year. During her time in the band, she recorded 11 more albums, including the now-iconic Tusk and Rumours.

Mick Fleetwood posted the eulogy that he read during the memorial on Instagram. It began: “When we first learned that we might be losing Christine, there was an immediate coming together of everyone in the band and the Fleetwood Mac family with the hope and possibility that we would not love Chris.”

He continued: “And now, since the loss of Christine, we are all still trying to come to terms with the fact she has really flown away. The other day when John [McVie] and I were sitting together and not knowing how to come to terms with the loss of Christine, I blundered into a powerful word. I said, ‘John, it’s the enormity of it all!’ The enormity of our loss, the enormity of her passion, the enormity of her talents and her unshakable sense of grace in the way she handled life’s challenges.”

“I think she would have been truly amazed at all the attention and celebrations of her music around the world and in total disbelief at the fact they were closing down sporting events to pay tribute to her. But that was our Christine – she was a North country girl from beginning to end, never caring about the fluff.”

“Again, it was our Christine who gifted so much to millions around the world. She is being remembered Everywhere. Just as her song says, ‘I want to be with you everywhere, ‘and she is’. It’s with a sense of gratitude and thanks to the Fleetwood Mac family that we are part of… and losing of such a magical component: has sparked a celebration of what Christine means to us. We all miss her as a family member, as a friend, an artist, a performer and God knows a writer of excellence. And those years sharing life together will always be remembered.”