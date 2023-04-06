Michelle Yeoh to receive Kering Women in Motion Award at Cannes Film Festival









The recent Oscar-winning actor Michelle Yeoh is due to receive the 2023 Kering Women in Motion Award at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Making history in March after becoming the first Southeast Asian actor to win an Oscar, Yeoh took home the award for her performance in the triumphant ‘Best Picture’ movie Everything, Everywhere All at Once. The Oscar winner will now be celebrated during the annual Women in Motion dinner at the Cannes Film Festival, which highlights the unique contributions made by female artists, actors and filmmakers working in the industry.

Yeoh joins a host of esteemed past winners of the award, including Viola Davis, Salma Hayek, Geena Davis, Jane Fonda, Susan Sarandon and Patty Jenkins.

Speaking in a press statement, Yeoh said: “I’m very moved to receive this award. I’m convinced that times are changing; public awareness has certainly grown in recent years”. Continuing, she adds: “It’s vital that women, in front of the camera and behind it, keep playing roles and telling stories that reflect the diversity and complexity of the world”.

Announcing the award, François-Henri Pinault, the Kering chairman and CEO, added: “Through her iconic roles, Michelle Yeoh has managed to shatter every stereotype…Together with the Festival de Cannes, we wanted to recognize her significant contribution to cinema, and her ability to inspire future generations of talent. Presenting her with the Women In Motion Award was the obvious choice”.

The 2023 Cannes Film Festival will be held between May 16th and May 27th. Take a look at a clip of Yeoh in Everything, Everywhere All at Once below.