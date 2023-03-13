Oscars 2023: Michelle Yeoh becomes first Southeast Asian to win ‘Best Leading Actress’









Michelle Yeoh is a record-breaker, becoming the first Malaysian and Southeast Asian winner of ‘Best Leading Actress’ at the Oscars. The star of Everything Everywhere All At Once took home the prize at the 95th edition of the Academy Awards.

Starring alongside Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis, Yeoh led Everything, Everywhere All at Once with a magnificent performance, well deserving of an Academy Award. A pioneering moment for the film industry, the movie also sees Yeoh become the winner with the most characters played in one movie, taking on over 70 roles.

A favourite of critics and audiences alike in 2022, Everything, Everywhere All at Once was a masterful movie that told the story of an unlikely woman’s adventures in the multiverse as she tries to quell the fears and insecurities of her daughter.

In our full-length review of the movie, we stated: “Tossed into a multiverse adventure against her will, Quan’s ability becomes imperative as she is tasked with saving the entire multiverse from destruction at the hands of an omnipotent being called Jobu Tupaki (Stephanie Hsu). If this weren’t stressful enough for Evelyn, she must also deal with the end of her marriage to her husband, Waymond (Ke Huy Quan). On top of this chaos, she also faces the difficulty of raising her troubled teenage daughter Joy while traversing an interrogative audit by the IRS”.

The star of Daniels’ philosophical blockbuster, Yeoh provides the beating heart of Everything, Everywhere All at Once, delivering a heartfelt performance as well as a physically compelling one, playing her part in a number of thrilling action set pieces.

Yeoh noted in her acceptance speech: “For all the little boys and girls who look like me tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities.”