Michelle Yeoh is declared as TIME's 2022 Icon of the Year









After her fantastic performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once, Michelle Yeoh has become a major part of the conversation about modern cinema once again. Having already established herself as one of the greatest film icons of her generation, Yeoh's contributions to the martial arts genre are immense.

This year, Yeoh revitalised her legacy as a prominent action star by starring in a radically different kind of action film. Directed by the Daniels, Everything Everywhere All At Once starred Yeoh as a first-generation Chinese immigrant in an existential multiverse thriller.

The film has earned widespread critical acclaim and commercial success, emerging as one of the most profitable ventures in the history of A24. Critics have singled out Yeoh’s performance because of her masterful ability to navigate the labyrinthine experiences of being an immigrant, an entrepreneur and a mother.

Recently, TIME Magazine declared Yeoh to be 2022’s icon of the year. During a conversation with the publication, she reflected on her involvement in the upcoming Oscar race. “I’ve thought about it,” she admitted. “And not just me—I feel like my full Asian community has thought about it. They come up to me, and they say, ‘You’re doing it for us.'”

Asked about her future, Yeoh responded: “When you get an opportunity like this, you have to pour your heart and soul into it because you don’t know when the next chance is. I think that is my biggest fear: Please don’t let this be the one and only.”

