Michelle Yeoh and Pete Davidson set to star in new 'Transformers' film









Michelle Yeoh recently starred in one of the most acclaimed films of the year – Everything Everywhere All At Once. Now, she is set to star in a new Transformers film called Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, where she will feature alongside the likes of Pete Davidson.

Everything Everywhere All At Once has been an incredibly important experience for Yeoh since the film has completely revitalised her career. Her performance as a Chinese American immigrant forced to navigate the existential labyrinths of an absurd multiverse has resonated with fans all over the world.

Pete Davidson is on a good run as well, especially after starring in Halina Reijn’s new horror comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies. A project that is aimed at younger audiences due to the popularity of Battle Royale games and Among Us, Bodies Bodies Bodies can be seen as a trendy video game adaptation which utilises Davidson’s strengths.

According to the latest reports, Yeoh and Davidson will collaborate on the seventh addition to the Transformers franchise. Yeoh will provide her voice for Airazor, while Davidson is set to voice Mirage. It has also been noted that the new film is partially set in Brooklyn but will show other locations, such as Peru.

Steven Caple Jr. is set to direct this new Transformers film, with Dominque Fishback and Anthony Ramos also set to star. Although the production was pushed back due to the pandemic, a June 2023 release date is now associated with the upcoming project.

