Michelle Yeoh dedicates Golden Globe win to "all who came before me who look like me"









Those who witnessed the magic of Everything Everywhere All at Once last year knew that Michelle Yeoh was going to sweep everything during the awards season. For her career-defining work in one of the most surprising projects of 2022, Yeoh won the coveted Best Actress Golden Globe.

Combining her martial arts skills and her dramatic depth, Everything Everywhere All at Once gave Yeoh the perfect platform to shine. In addition to the Golden Globe win, the beloved actor has also been picking up other major accolades, such as being named TIME’s 2022 Icon of the Year.

During her acceptance speech, Yeoh reflected (via The Hollywood Reporter): “It’s been an amazing journey, an incredible fight, to be here today, but I think it’s been worth it. I remember when I first came to Hollywood it was a dream come true until I got here. I came here and was told: You’re a minority. Someone said to me, ‘You speak English?’ I said, ‘yeah the flight here was about 13 hours long so I learned on the way.'”

When the ceremony organisers tried to cue her off the stage with music, Yeoh joked: “Shut up, please. I can beat you up.” She went on to thank the entire team of Everything Everywhere All at Once, including the directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert as well as her co-stars.

Yeoh also highlighted the importance of the Asian pioneers who have influenced her work and inspired her countless times. Yeoh dedicated the award to them: “This is for all the shoulders I stand, all who came before me who look like me, and all who are going on this journey with us.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.