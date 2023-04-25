Michelle Pfeiffer insists she didn’t hate ‘Grease 2’









American actor Michelle Pfeiffer rose to prominence after starring alongside Al Pacino as Elvira Hancock in 1983’s Scarface. However, the year before, she played the lead role in Grease 2, the commercially and critically unsuccessful sequel to the well-loved musical.

In a 2007 interview with Hollywood, Pfeiffer said, “I hated that film [Grease 2] with a vengeance and could not believe how bad it was. At the time, was young and didn’t know better… I hear it’s a cult movie now.”

However, after Buzzfeed included the quotes in a recent story about actors who accepted roles they came to hate, Pfeiffer responded through a post on her Instagram story. She set the record straight, insisting that Buzzfeed misconstrued her comments.

“This project is and has always been so special to me and my history – One should never trust a publication to get quotes right if they can’t even bother to spell the person’s name correctly,” she wrote.

In 2019, Pfeiffer discussed how she earned the part in Grease 2 with James Corden on The Late Late Show. “It was a total fluke that I got that part,” she continued. “My agent told me just to go. I wasn’t a dancer, I wasn’t a singer, and I was in this little short purple skirt with gogo boots.”

“We had these dancing auditions and it was literally like A Chorus Line. This line goes, and then the next line goes, so, I kept sneaking in the back. Finally, it was only me and I did. I did get the part, shockingly enough.”