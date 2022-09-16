Michelle Branch comments on marriage struggles with Patrick Carney









Back in August, singer-songwriter Michelle Branch was arrested by Nashville police and was charged with domestic assault against her husband, The Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney. The charges have since been dropped, but the situation seems pretty messy.

Branch alleged in a since-deleted tweet that Carney cheated on her with his manager. The assault involved Branch slapping Carney “one or two times”, and days after the arrest, Branch announced that she was filing for divorce from Carney. However, in the last week or so, Branch has stated that she and Carney are attempting to work things out.

In an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, Branch was ostensibly there to talk about her upcoming album, The Trouble with Fever, which is set to drop tomorrow. Instead, the discussion swerved into her domestic life with Carney. Branch revealed that she and Carney are currently attempting couples therapy and are focusing on staying together.

“It’s made such a huge difference in such a short amount of time,” Branch says about the couple’s exerience in therapy. “What went down was so unfortunate. It was, like, the worst night of my life. I didn’t have time to think about, really, what I was doing.”

“It’s unfortunate that it took this horrible, traumatic event to hopefully… My husband and I are like, how we were going was unsustainable, so maybe this will give us the tools to have a stronger marriage than we’ve ever had,” Branch claims. “So we’re rolling up our sleeves and doing the work, which never sounds like fun, but we’re doing it.”

Check out a preview clip of the interview with Branch down below.