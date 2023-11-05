Michael Stipe’s favourite R.E.M. album

Throughout their incredible career, R.E.M. occupied a unique space within the musical landscape and never shied away from innovation. Although they are no longer active and are unlikely to ever reunite, R.E.M. left behind an impeccable legacy which remains intact by their decision to call it quits in 2011.

While the group never had a huge falling out and could still be selling out arenas or participating in a Las Vegas residency without releasing any new music, they’d prefer to leave that chapter of their life in the past. However, the band remain incredibly proud of the catalogue of material they created during their 30-year career, but one album from their discography is a clear favourite for singer Michael Stipe.

Although R.E.M. released six studio albums during the 1980s, it wasn’t until the next decade that they hit their commercial stride. Rather than selling out, R.E.M. embraced their weirdness and continued to evolve their sound into new areas of music. While their output declined during their latter years, for a few years, they were untouchable.

From a commercial standpoint, 1996’s New Adventures in Hi-Fi was the peak of the band’s popularity and has sold over seven million copies. Although high sales don’t always correlate with quality, in the opinion of Stipe, it’s the best album R.E.M. ever made.

New Adventures in Hi-Fi saw R.E.M. embrace folk music. However, rather than record the album in a traditional studio setting over an allotted time period, they instead chose to make the LP in different locations while they were touring across the United States.

While this unconventional move could have backfired, it instead injected an unmistakable energy into the album, which could only be achieved from living on the road. Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke once named it as the record which changed his life, which highlights the seismic impact of New Adventures in Hi-Fi on the musical landscape.

During an interview with Kyle Meredith, Stipe discussed the impact of touring on the album, noting: “That infusion, I think, is profoundly important because you can really feel it in the tracks, what these guys were doing. We were in a hyper adrenalised state being on tour performing every night, or every other night, and you feel that in the music. It creates this bristling landscape for me with the narrative arcs and the characters I invented.”

He continued: “It remains my favourite R.E.M. album. It remains my favourite out of any record that we made. Now, recently, in the past couple of years, been joined in the number one slot by Reveal. I have to admit I have a soft spot in my heart for that record, but New Adventures In Hi-Fi is absolutely my favourite record of us. Most definitely of us as a four-piece.”

Inspiringly, New Adventures in Hi-Fi was R.E.M.’s tenth studio album. While many bands grow creatively stale after two LPs, they continued going from strength to strength before finally reaching the summit in 1996.