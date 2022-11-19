Michael Sheen's 10 favourite songs of all time









Sam Mendes once claimed that Michael Sheen is one of the best actors of his generation and said that he owes it to his Welsh roots. “I’m serious,” he said. “He’s Welsh in the tradition of Anthony Hopkins and Richard Burton: fiery, mercurial, unpredictable.” It’s true, Sheen is a serious talent, and has established himself as one of the most well-respected players on the scene.

As is often the way with creatives in the public eye, a peek behind the curtain is regularly sought after. Sheen himself once noted his favourite songs, which gives us some clues as to his inspirations. He has a particular fondness for Radiohead and their Amnesiac track’ Pyramid Song.’ Sheen said of the tune: “This is like a beautiful nightmare of a song. Like drowning – ‘black-eyed angels swim with me’. Thom Yorke performing live is quite something. Like an epileptic fit personified, electric and passionate and tortured and thrilling.”

It appears that Sheen has a profound respect for Gerry Rafferty, which he owes to his cousin Huw for introducing him to his work. “One night, when I was about 13, my cousin Huw was left in charge of me while my parents went out for the night,” he commented. “He was about 17 at the time and, therefore, unbelievably cool. He introduced me to three things that evening – Lord Of The Rings, Jeff Wayne’s double album of War Of The Worlds and the album that this song comes from, Night Owl by Gerry Rafferty. Thank you, Huw.”

Quite a selection of fine works to be shown in just one night. Sheen added: “His voice will, for me, forever be associated with Frodo and his epic quest. Gerry died recently, and a memorial concert was performed in his honour in Glasgow. I was asked if I would sing one of his songs which was a huge honour. It was happening whilst I was doing my final performance of Hamlet on stage in London, and so I couldn’t get there in time. I will always regret it.”

Peter Gabriel provided the soundtrack to Martin Scorsese’s The Last Temptation of Christ, and Sheen is in certain admiration of it, particularly the track entitled ‘Passion’. He said: “This is really just representing the entire album which this piece comes from. Gabriel gathered together musicians from all over the world, representing an array of cultures and ethnicities (many of whom were, at the time, completely unknown to Western listeners), and out of this historic collaboration, created one of the most inspiring and powerful records of all time.”

Sheen added: “As a result of this project, he went on to set up the Real World label that would bring world music to the fore as never before. Since I first heard it aged about 14, I think it has always inspired me and worked on my imagination like no other album. If I need ideas for something, I will listen to this, and it seems to open up my mind and my heart like nothing else.”

When push comes to shove, though, and if Sheen could only select one song, he would likely choose Tim Buckley’s ‘Song To The Siren’. “If I had to name my favourite song ever, it would probably be this,” he said. “Written and sung here by Tim Buckley, whose son, Jeff, was also a musical legend and who also died tragically early. I first heard this song performed by a Northern Irish Elvis impersonator called The King. It instantly reduced me to tears. It’s helped me in a few scenes where the tears are needed over the years.”

Michael Sheen’s 10 favourite songs:

‘O Superman’ – Laurie Anderson ‘Song To The Siren’ – Tim Buckley ‘Pyramid Song’ – Radiohead ‘Blind Willie McTell’ – Bob Dylan ‘The Step And The Walk’ – The Duke Spirit ‘Night Owl’ – Gerry Rafferty ‘Design For Life’ – Manic Street Preachers ‘Cantus In Memory Of Benjamin Britten’ – Arvo Part ‘Sacrifice’ – Lisa Gerrard ‘Passion’ – Peter Gabriel

Stream a playlist of the chosen songs below.