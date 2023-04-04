Michael Mann is in talks with Adam Driver for ‘Heat 2’









For a long time now, fans have been pestering Michael Mann for a sequel to his highly celebrated 1995 neo-noir masterpiece Heat. Last year, that sequel came out, but it wasn’t in the format that everyone expected. Mann released a novel titled Heat 2, but he has revealed that there is going to be a film based on the material. According to the latest reports, the planning for Heat 2 is underway, and Adam Driver is reportedly in talks to star in it.

“The ability to which you can deep-dive into the internal world is fascinating, and you can do that best in a novel,” Mann told Empire while talking about the new novel. “I try to evoke that experience in the films I make, to locate the audience within the internal world of a character. The novel form allows me an even greater arena.” Stay tuned to see if the film version picks up some, well, heat in the coming years.

“It’s totally planned to be a movie,” the filmmaker added. “Is it a modest movie? No. Is it a very expensive series? No… It’s going to be one large movie.” According to Mann, it is definitely a challenge to re-enter the iconic cinematic universe of Heat, but the beloved director pointed out that the popularity of the incredibly engaging movie hasn’t waned at all.

Mann explained: “It’s sustained in culture. It’s known. I could delude myself into thinking that the whole world is familiar with it, but when you check out its prominence in home vid for over 20 years, this thing really has legs. People are still watching it, people are still talking about it. It’s a brand. It’s kind of a Heat universe, in a way. And that certainly justifies a very large ambitious movie.”

Recently, Deadline reported that Adam Driver is currently discussing the project with Mann for the role of a young Neil McCauley. While other details about the project aren’t clear, this is a good indication that suggests the project is underway. Driver is also set to star in Mann’s upcoming biopic Ferrari, where he will portray Enzo Ferrari.