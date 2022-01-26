Michael Madsen’s son, Hudson Lee Madsen, has died aged 26









The son of actor Michael Madsen, Hudson Lee Madsen, has tragically passed away at the age of 26 after a suspected suicide.

The news was confirmed in a statement released by the Madsen family, which read: “We are heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief and pain at the loss of Hudson. His memory and light will be remembered by all who knew and loved him. We ask for privacy and respect during this difficult time”. Passing away on the island of Oahu, Hawaii, a spokeswoman for the Honolulu Medical Examiner confirmed that the young man died from a “suspected suicide”.

Michael Madsen has worked with filmmaker Quentin Tarantino several times in the likes of Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill: Vol 2 and The Hateful Eight, with the two stars sharing a strong relationship so much so that the filmmaker was made the godfather of Michael’s late son, Hudson. Having lived with his wife Carlie Madsen in Hawaii for a number of years, Hudson also had a history serving for the US army in Afghanistan.

Michael Madsen and his wife DeAnna Madsen also have sons Calvin, 25 and Luke, 16, whilst the actor also shares sons Christian, 31, and Max, 27, from a previous marriage with Jeannine Bisignano.

Though Michael Madsen is a rare sight in contemporary Hollywood, he has no lack of projects in current production, with his last recognisable role coming in his bit-part in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Al Pacino and Kurt Russell, Tarantino’s latest film is a masterpiece that deconstructs the inner workings of classic Hollywood.

