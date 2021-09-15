Michael Kiwanuka announced as first headliner of Green Man Festival 2022







Michael Kiwanuka has been announced as the first headliner of next year’s Green Man Festival (2022). Following the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the festival was forced to cancel its 2020 event. However, Green Man returned to its usual site in Wales’ Brecon Beacons for the 2021 festival.

Michael Kiwanuka was one of the artists set to headline the 2020 festival but was replaced by Caribou, Fontaines D.C. and Mogwai last month. But never fear, Kiwunaka is now set to perform on the weekend of August 18-21, headlining the Mountain Stage. The festival sits in one of the most idyllic locations in the UK.

In a statement, Green man organiser Fiona Stewart said: “We’re so excited about Green Man’s 20th birthday and we’re planning to celebrate his big anniversary with lots of wonderful surprises and the best party ever!” Early bird tickets are already available. You can get your hands on them by following this link.

The 2021 festival was characterised by sheer disbelief that so many people had been able to gather together after such a long time. Fiona Stewart, addressing the crowd, admitted that the event could well have been a disaster. “Four weeks ago, we didn’t know if this festival would happen,” she said. But thankfully, it went ahead without a hitch, with attendees getting the chance to watch performances by the likes of Teenage Fanclub, Shame, and Jose Gonzales.

Michael Kiwanuka won the 2021 Mercury Prize for his third album KIWANUKA. Since then he has gone from strength to strength and even acted as one of the judges on this year’s Mercury Prize panel. Arlo Parks took home this year’s award for her debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams.

Annie Macmanus, one of the judges on the panel, said: “It was extremely difficult to choose a winner of the 2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize. There were so many strong albums, of such diversity and character. But in the end, we decided that Arlo Parks was an extremely worthy winner.” Accepting the award, a bewildered Arlo Parks said: “I’m completely speechless. I don’t even have the words.”

