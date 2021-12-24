Michael Keaton explains why he wanted to return to Batman









In 1989, Michael Keaton starred in what would be later called the first modern superhero film in the history of cinema – Tim Burton’s Batman. More than 30 years later, Keaton is set to reprise his iconic role in brand new projects like The Flash and Batgirl while Robert Pattinson is gearing up to continue the legacy of the superhero in The Batman at the same time.

Earlier this year, Keaton reflected on Burton’s fantastic interpretation of the Batman mythology and revealed that it was actually a very difficult production. Since it was one of Burton’s earlier directorial projects, the filmmaker was shy and did not articulate what he wanted with the proper confidence according to Keaton.

“There was no guarantee that any of this was going to play correctly when it was all said and done,” Keaton said while talking about the pressures attached to the project. “There had never been a movie like it before. There was a lot of risk, too, with Jack [Nicholson] looking the way he did and me stepping out in this new way. The pressure was on everybody. You could feel it.”

During his podcast interview with Variety, Keaton admitted that he had been curious about what it would be like to step into the shoes of the legendary superhero once again. Despite his curiosity, Keaton promised himself that he would only do it if the right projects come by and it looks like that has finally happened.

Keaton recalled: “‘What would that be like?’ or ‘What if I had to do that again?’ Just because I was curious didn’t mean I wanted to do it. So it took a long time, frankly.”

The actor went on to add that there was good reason behind this decision: “I’m not just gonna say I’ll do it. It has to be good. And there has to be a reason.”

Watch the trailer for The Batman below.