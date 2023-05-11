Michael K Williams stars in new trailer for ‘Surrounded’









Following his passing in 2021, Michael K Williams is posthumously returning to the screen again in the latest trailer for the western Surrounded. This marks William’s final performance after his first posthumous release Breaking last year.

The film is set to take place five years after The Civil War, as the audience follows ‘Mo’ Washington who travels west to lay claim to a gold mine which previously belonged to her father. After surviving an ambush from an outlaw, Washington apprehends her captor and must find a way to survive when confronted with the rest of the bandit’s gang.

Washington is played by Letitia Wright, marking her first major starring role since in the MCU film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Williams had passed away back in 2021 after he was found dead in his apartment of a drug overdose.

Alongside Wright and Williams, the film is also set to star Jamie Bell, Jeffrey Donavan, and Brett Gelman among others. The film is being directed by Anthony Mandler, who made his film debut in 2018 with Monster and was also known for directing music videos for the likes of Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Beyonce. Surrounded is set to be released on digital on June 20th.