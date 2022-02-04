Four men are charged for the death of Michael K. Williams









Michael K. Williams was an American icon, immortalised in popular culture because of his powerful performance in one of the greatest television shows ever made – The Wire. Williams continued to cement himself as an extremely prominent acting talent even after The Wire concluded, going on to star in projects like Boardwalk Empire and When They See Us.

That’s exactly why the world was shocked when the news of Williams’ untimely demise hit the internet in September of last year. According to the reports that surfaced that time, Williams passed away at the age of 54 due to an overdose caused by a deadly combination of various drugs including cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.

The legendary actor was found dead in his apartment by his own nephew, with a private funeral following the tragic news. Many of his colleagues and co-stars poured in with tributes at the time, in addition to millions of fans around the world who had been deeply impacted by the characters Williams had portrayed.

In a recent development, the New York City police department have announced that they have arrested four men in connection to the prolonged investigation into the drug case. “Michael K. Williams, a prominent actor and producer, tragically overdosed in his New York City apartment from fentanyl-laced heroin,” Damian Williams stated in a press release.

The statement added that these were the individuals who had sold drugs to the actor: “Today, along with our law enforcement partners at the NYPD, we announce the arrests of members of a drug crew, including Irvin Cartagena, the man who we allege sold the deadly dose of drugs to Michael K Williams. This is a public health crisis. And it has to stop.”