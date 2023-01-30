Michael Jackson to be portrayed by nephew Jaafar Jackson in new biopic









Michael Jackson is set to get the biopic treatment with Michael, a new film currently in production from Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King and screenwriter John Logan. The upcoming film doesn’t have a planned release date just yet, but it does have a director signed on. Antoine Fuqua is in the director’s chair for the film, but there was one major piece of the puzzle to fill in: who would portray Jackson?

We’re getting the answer to that question today, and it’s staying within the Jackson family. Jackson’s nephew Jafaar Jackson has reportedly been cast to portray his late uncle in the film, according to Deadline. Jackson is the son of Michael’s brother Jermaine, who performed with Michael in The Jackson 5 and The Jacksons.

At just 26 years old, Jaafar Jackson has already logged his own set of original songs, as well as performing notable covers online. His voice seems to be in the same range as his late uncle’s, and his dance moves clearly show some family connections.

Even though Logan had sanded down the rougher edges of Bohemian Rhapsody at the request of Freddie Mercury’s bandmates, Brian May and Roger Taylor, Michael is reportedly tackling the seedier parts of Jackson’s life. That includes his allegations of sexual assault against minors and his drug addictions that eventually led to his death at the age of 50 in 2009.

With Jaafar’s participation, it seems that the support from the Jackson estate necessary to include the singer’s music is all but guaranteed. Longtime manager John Branca is currently the co-executor of Jackson’s estate and has signed off on the film’s production. With how closely he monitors Jackson’s assets, it seems likely that Branca was involved in choosing Jaafar Jackson for the lead role.

King and Logan have previous experience bringing the life story of celebrities to life. In addition to Bohemian Rhapsody, the pair also previously collaborated on Martin Scorsese’s 2004 Howard Hughes biopic The Aviator. That film didn’t shy away from Hughes’ “eccentricities”, so perhaps Michael has a chance of being more true to life than Bohemian Rhapsody was.

Fuqua is currently wrapping production on The Equalizer 3, his action franchise starring Denzel Washington. After that, it seems as though Fuqua will turn his attention over to Michael. The film’s studio, Lionsgate, has rights over the film’s production but is reportedly seeking another studio to help finance the project. There’s no word yet on when the film will officially start production, but the most important part of the casting process appears to be finalized.