Michael Jackson biopic is possibly in the works, according to his nephew









According to his nephew, a biopic about Micheal Jackson is possibly in the works.

TJ Jackson, son of Michael’s brother Tito, went as far as claiming that the biopic is “going to happen”. He made the revelation during an interview with the Daily Mirror. TJ also spoke about resetting the narrative surrounding his late relation and claimed the “truth always wins out”.

“I think it’s awful, to be honest. I think it’s very sad,” he said about the sexual misconduct allegations against his uncle. “I think it’s in a way disgusting because what sells in this world is negativity. People like to gossip, people like scandals. My uncle is not here to defend himself, so he’s an easy target. He was always an easy target, because he was always quiet.”

He added: “But now that he’s no longer with us, there couldn’t be an easier target. Everyone knows who Michael Jackson is. So it’s an easy story to sell. But I truly believe truth always wins out.”

“The importance my family had in black culture first, black people, and allowing people of all nationalities to idolise a black family or black figures is something I think gets lost,” he said.

TJ continued: “To become, you know, sex symbols for our huge band and number one in the early 70s as black kids is an incredible accomplishment. That story needs to be amplified in my opinion. So I think there will be a Jackson story, a biopic.”

It remains to be seen who is working on the biopic, and whether it is the same team who worked on the Freddie Mercury feature film, Bohemian Rhapsody.