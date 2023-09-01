The Michael Jackson song Pete Townshend turned down









Under the hard, abrasive surface of rock ‘n’ roll anarchy and chaos, The Who were very serious about their craft. As the 1960s came to a close and the ’70s dawned, the band began to migrate from their pop-rock roots to something more experimental. As guitarist and songwriter Pete Townshend welcomed a synthesiser to the mix, the virtuosic rockers laid the groundwork for the rock-opera craze with concept albums, such as 1969’s Tommy and 1973’s Quadrophenia, which were later adapted into films.

By the mid-1970s, The Who were considered one of the world’s biggest rock bands, alongside Led Zeppelin and The Rolling Stones. Concurrently, Townshend would be frequently whisked away to join popular artists for financially fruitful collaborations.

Over the years, Townshend has collaborated with top-flight artists, including David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Bono and many others. However, the British guitarist also had a few missed chances.

In 1982, pop icon Michael Jackson approached Townshend, asking him to play guitar on his Thriller single ‘Beat It’. “I wanted to write a song, the type of song that I would buy if I were to buy a rock song… and I wanted the children to really enjoy it—the school children as well as the college students,” Jackson would later tell Ebony magazine about the song’s direction.

Townshend wanted to perform on the track, which would undoubtedly become a pocket-lining hit, but he had engagements elsewhere. Instead, he recommended his more than competent pal, Eddie Van Halen.

“I was once asked by Michael Jackson to play electric guitar on the Thriller album,” Townshend told Rolling Stone in 2020. “I said I couldn’t do it but recommended Eddie, who called, and we chatted. He was utterly charming, happy about the connection but told me how much he was enjoying playing keyboards. His smile was just classic. A man in his rightful place, so happy to be doing what he did.”

The interview took place shortly after Van Halen’s death in October 2020. Continuing, Townshend reflected on the loss. “It’s completely tragic that we have lost him,” he said. “He was not just an innovative and stylish player with great taste, he was also a laidback virtuoso showman who just blew us all away every time. Every shredder today has lost their Master Teacher and Guide.”

“As he got older, he became more generous and amusing and self-effacing about his enormous gifts. He shared so many tricks through guitar workshops, online and on TV shows. Immense talent. The Great American Guitar Player. I was hoping he might be President one day,” Townshend added.

Listen to Michael Jackson’s ‘Beat It’ below.