Eddie Van Halen’s son, Wolfgang, pays touching tribute on the anniversary of his death









Eddie Van Halen‘s son, Wolfgang, has taken to social media to post a heartbreaking tribute to his father on the first anniversary of the legendary axeman’s death. Tragically, the late metal maestro passed away on October 6, 2020, owing to a long battle with throat cancer.

With his signature style of shredding, Eddie Van Halen influenced everyone from Jack White to Tom Morello, and you see flecks of his inspiration across music, from metal to pop. A true legend, Eddie Van Halen even played on classics such as Michael Jackson’s ‘Beat It’.

Due to his incredible legacy, AC/DC, KISS, Muse, Pearl Jam and many other icons shared tributes to him in the wake of his passing.

In his touching post on social media, Wolfgang explained that he was “Trying to my best here without (Eddie), but it’s really fucking hard”. He wrote: “You fought so hard for so long, but you were still taken away” and that, “It’s just so unfair.”

He continued: “I’m not OK. I don’t think I’ll ever be OK. There’s so much I wish I could show you. So many things I wish I could share with you. I wish I could laugh with you again. I wish I could hug you again. I miss you so much it hurts.”

Wolfgang concluded: “I love you with all of me heart, Pop. Watch over me.”

Wolfgang wasn’t just Eddie‘s son either. He was also his bassist since 2006, meaning the pair’s bond was both biological and musical.

Over the course of the past year, Wolfgang has been busy. His band, Mammoth WVH, released their self-titled debut record in June, and they also supported it by touring alongside hard-rock heroes Guns N’ Roses.

Wolfgang even joined Guns N’ Roses on stage during an LA show on the tour to deliver a rendition of ‘Paradise City’. Frontman Axl Rose said: “Wolfgang Van Halen, do you know how cool it is to say that? We’re talking legacy.”

Watch Wolfgang appear with Guns N’ Roses below.

