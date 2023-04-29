Michael J Fox admits he “won’t make it to 80” amid battle with Parkinson’s









Back to the Future star Michael J Fox has further opened up on his battle with Parkinson’s disease. The actor, 61, has discussed coming to the realisation that he is unlikely to make it into his eighties. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 1991 when he was just 29 years old but didn’t make the news public until 2000.

Fox appeared on CBS Sunday Morning to talk about the issues he faces living with the disease. “My life is set up so… I can pack Parkinson’s along with me if I have to,” he said. “You don’t die from Parkinson’s. You die with Parkinson’s.”

The actor went on to explain that getting a simple injury or a common cold could be life-threatening: “I’m not going to lie, it’s getting hard, it’s getting harder. Every day is tougher. But, but that’s — that’s the way it is. I’ve been thinking about the mortality of it… I’m not gonna be 80.”

Fox is married to the actress Tracy Pollen. They met on the Family Ties set in 1985, were wedded in 1988, and have four children together. Fox revealed the touching moment he told Pollen about his diagnosis. She simply replied, “in sickness and in health”.