Michael J. Fox reveals how ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ partly inspired his retirement









The iconic American actor Michael J. Fox has revealed that he was inspired to retire from the profession after watching Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Fox has long struggled with Parkinson’s disease and had an issue remembering his lines during the making of the series The Good Fight. This was highlighted to the actor when he watched Tarantino’s movie, telling Empire: “I thought of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. There’s a scene where Leonardo DiCaprio’s character can’t remember his lines anymore. He goes back to his dressing room and he’s screaming at himself in the mirror. Just freaking insane”.

Continuing, he concluded: “I had this moment where I was looking in the mirror and thought, ‘I cannot remember it anymore. Well, let’s move on.’ It was peaceful”.

Apple TV+ has recently released a documentary all about the esteemed actor behind 1985’s Back to the Future titled Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie. The actor will also receive the Museum of Moving Image’s Lifetime Achievement Award in June 2023.

Take a look at the trailer for the documentary, which details the life of the iconic actor and his struggles with Parkinson’s disease, below.