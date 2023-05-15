Michael J Fox “doesn’t need” a ‘Back to the Future’ reboot









After becoming iconic in the role of Marty McFly, Michael J Fox has shared a lack of enthusiasm about a reboot of Back to the Future. The end of the trilogy took place in 1990, bringing an end to the adventures of McFly and Christopher Lloyd’s Doc Brown.

When talking about the idea of a potential reboot, Fox wasn’t thrilled about the idea, telling Variety, “I don’t think it needs to be. I think Bob and Bob have been really smart about that. I don’t think it needs rebooting because are you going to clarify something? You’re going to find a better way to tell the story? I doubt it”.

Fox later shared that any idea for a fourth film got shelved before it got to him, having been going through the early stages of Parkinson’s disease before the role.

Although Fox is still lenient, Lloyd is open to another instalment in the franchise, but only if it’s for the right reasons, saying, “I would love to do a sequel, but I think Bob Zemeckis and Steven Spielberg felt that they told the story in the three episodes. But if somebody has a brilliant idea that would justify a fourth film, it might happen”.

This comes after Fox released his health struggles in his new documentary Still on Apple TV+, in which he recreates some of the stunts that he filmed in the original series.