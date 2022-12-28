Michael Haneke names his favourite books of all time









Few directors can claim to have almost flawless filmographies, but Michael Haneke is definitely one of them. Known for his highly subversive explorations of the cinematic medium and the sociopolitical structures of modernity, Haneke is a true master.

The Funny Games director has spoken about his favourite filmmakers multiple times, citing the likes of Robert Bresson, Charlie Chaplin and Pier Paolo Pasolini as his cinematic heroes. However, Haneke’s vision of cinema is also influenced by literary traditions and the works of his favourite authors.

During a conversation with Film Comment, Haneke was asked to talk about his “literary gods”. The revered auteur admitted that D.H. Lawrence was a favourite at one point in his life, but there were other masterpieces he considered to be at the top of his list, noting the impact of writers such as Thomas Mann and Robert Musil.

While elaborating on his literary heroes, Haneke said: “I always have the same gods, saints, for I don’t know how many years. My favourite books were always—this has not changed—Doctor Faustus by Thomas Mann, and The Man Without Qualities by Robert Musil. I think they are the best in German-language literature.”

He also revealed his recent fascination with Tolstoy: “One year ago I read again—and in this sense, for the first time—War and Peace by Tolstoy. I think it’s the most amazing book ever written. When I was young, and I was reading it, I found it boring.”

Check out the full list below.

Michael Haneke’s favourite books:

Doctor Faustus – Thomas Mann

The Man Without Qualities – Robert Musil

War and Peace – Leo Tolstoy

Although Haneke insisted that these books will always be his favourites, the director conceded that personal taste is highly subjective and depends on one’s place in life. This was Haneke’s preface to his admitted admiration for the “enfant terrible of modern French literature” – Michel Houellebecq.

Like many of his fans, Haneke also feels that he and Houellebecq have common artistic sensibilities: “It’s always a question of your own position in life when you read some books. From today, I like Michel Houellebecq’s novels very much. We have some things in common!”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.