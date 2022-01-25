







One of the most anticipated films of the year is set to come out in a couple of months and fans can’t contain their excitement. After delivering one of the best performances of his life in the modern masterpiece that is The Lighthouse, Robert Pattinson is set to don the costume of the caped crusader in the upcoming film The Batman.

Directed by Matt Reeves, this latest version of the superhero classic promises to be a wild ride because the cast itself is overwhelmingly talented. With Colin Farrell as Penguin, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman and Paul Dano as The Riddler, The Batman is set to become a commercial success and will probably follow in the footsteps of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

From all the early glimpses of this production, it seems that Reeves has imposed his own artistic vision to that world and the visual narrative seems very interesting. The cinematography is being handled by Greig Fraser who also worked on the most spectacular films of 2021 – Denis Villeneuve’s modern interpretation of Frank Herbert’s Dune.

Pattinson’s Batman will also differ from previous iterations because the character has been modelled after none other than Kurt Cobain. Reeves decided to focus on the tragic dimensions of Bruce Wayne, moving away from the billionaire playboy image that was put forward in many of the older versions of the Batman mythology.

“Rather than make Bruce Wayne the playboy version we’ve seen before, there’s another version who had gone through a great tragedy and become a recluse,” the director explained. “So I started making this connection to Gus Van Sant’s Last Days, and the idea of this fictionalised version of Kurt Cobain being in this kind of decaying manor.”

Listen to Michael Giacchino’s theme song for The Batman below, set to be released on March 4th.