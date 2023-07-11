Michael Cera was excluded from the ‘Barbie’ group chat because he owns a flip phone









The upcoming Barbie film has built an eager audience, and as anticipation grows, behind-the-scenes tidbits from the star-studded cast only add to the excitement. One such detail involves Michael Cera, whose distinct tech preferences led to his exclusion from the Barbie cast’s group chat. But the exclusion was no error; it resulted from the actor’s choice to own a flip phone.

Co-star Simu Liu recently shared some inside information about the making of the film, including the camaraderie between cast members. He mentioned a unique sleepover hosted by Margot Robbie for the “Barbies” and the “Kens” in the film. Liu added that Robbie’s initiative also led to the formation of a group chat for cast members.

In a recent interview with People magazine, Liu said, “Margot was so great. She had a sleepover with the Barbies before photography started, and the Kens were allowed to either visit briefly or to phone in and say hi.”

The Shang-Chi actor further mentioned, “So we showed our support but not be overbearing with our presence. And all the Barbies and Kens got in a group chat.”

However, one “Ken” was conspicuously missing from this group chat – Michael Cera, who played the role of Allan in the film. Cera, however, wasn’t bothered by his exclusion and admitted, “I don’t have an iPhone myself… I have a flip phone. But I still think I wouldn’t belong on [the group chat] anyway because Allan is sort of in his own little world.”

Another tidbit from the film set was the initiation of a “pink day” once a week by Robbie. Fellow actor Ryan Gosling shared that Robbie would collect fines from those who didn’t wear pink and donate the money to charity. He also mentioned the crew’s enthusiasm towards the end of the filming, where they made pink crew shirts with rainbow fringe.

Barbie releases July 21st, courtesy of Warner Bros. Watch the trailer below.