Michael Cera reveals he was in a “crisis” after ‘Superbad’ and ‘Juno’









Barbie actor Michael Cera entered a period of “crisis” following the success of Superbad and Juno which made him internationally famous.

Both films were released in 2007 and made Cera become a household name after previously being unknown. Therefore, the actor could no longer walk down the street without being recognised and it significantly impacted the way he lived his life.

“That was sort of overwhelming. I didn’t know how to handle walking down the street. Fame makes you very uncomfortable in your own skin, and makes you paranoid and weird,” Cera explained in a new interview with The Guardian. “There were lots of great things about it, and I met a lot of amazing people, but there’s a lot of bad energies, too, ones that I was not equipped to handle.”

At the time, Cera was 19 and unequipped at dealing with the new-found attention surrounding him. Following the cinematic release of Superbad, Cera went to a bar which he described as “a mistake”, adding, “It was like a burning feeling the whole time, just like everybody was so aware of me.”

“There was a point where I wanted to stop taking jobs that would make me more famous,” he elaborated. Cera also revealed he turned down the opportunity to host Saturday Night Live because it would have made him become even more recognised. “I was kind of having a bit of a crisis … I was really not enjoying the level of heat,” he admitted.

Cera plays the role of Allan in the upcoming Barbie film, arriving in cinemas on July 21st. The actor recently admitted he was excluded from the group chat due to him not owning a smartphone. “I don’t have an iPhone myself… I have a flip phone. But I still think I wouldn’t belong on [the group chat] anyway because Allan is sort of in his own little world,” he revealed.

Watch the Barbie trailer below.